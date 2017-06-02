May, Corbyn clash over Brexit plans with United Kingdom vote 1 week away

This puts Labour on par with the lead it had over the Tories in the party’s 1997 landslide victory under Tony Blair.

She replied: “The truth is we are fighting to win and we are fighting to win with a majority”.

However, the Labour leader has cut that gap and with just eight days to go before the United Kingdom go to the polls Corbyn is now 4/1, which at the same stage in the USA election, Trump was as short as 11/4. The pound fell 0.12% to US$1.2866 even as the dollar weaked after worse-than-expected data on U.S. non-farm payrolls.

While Ms. May has an approval rating of 43% according to the poll, conducted by YouGov for The Times, (Mr. Corbyn has 30%), a movement has also been gathering against her, with a protest song branding her a “liar liar” topped the United Kingdom iTunes chart this week (and it is now at No. 2).

Labour’s popularity in the capital has not reached such heights since ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair won a thumping majority in 1997. “Honestly, things are going from bad to worse”, she said. “Theresa May and the Conservatives committed that cardinal sin of taking the public for granted”.

The PM warned that the City’s role as a global financial hub “cannot be done by somebody else at the drop of the hat” and said she would urge European Union states to recognise “the significant role that the City plays in supporting their economies and their businesses”. A Britain beyond Brexit that is more global and outward-looking. Rather, he believes the world is more interested in Donald Trump’s plans for climate change. He tweeted Wednesday, “Spent the day laughing at yet another stupid poll from YouGov“. The research revealed shifts to Labour among women and the 35-54 age group thanks in part to its plans introduce free childcare.

But the Tories made hash of their manifesto launch. “Now that gap has closed to 45-44”.

Ryan said many people were concerned about what a huge Tory majority would mean for the NHS, schools and the state pension. “They are being folded into the Labour Party”. “In other words, they have switched sides”.

“Corbyn is selling a wonderland”, The Sun said.

“Nobody should be commenting on the details of an ongoing case, the police must be allowed to act independently, to investigate on the basis of any evidence they’ve got and the Crown Prosecution Service must be allowed to make its decision on whether to proceed on a case”.

This isn’t all down to a surge in support for the Conservatives.

IG’s general election seats market allows traders to buy and sell the total amount of seats each party could win. They also warn it would cost 75,000 jobs.

A second Labour candidate in a safe London seat said campaigning in marginals had been a dispiriting experience.

But we shouldn’t believe the hype.

“You can’t fight for Britain if you don’t have confidence in our strengths and in all that we have to offer”.

“The relentlessly upbeat assessment of Brexit in her speech today is a U-turn of epic proportions”, he said. “A Labour government would do it very differently”.

The pound slunk down close to two-month lows against the euro at €0.87282, while it was down 0.24% versus the dollar at 1.2851.

Opinion polls suggest Labour is continuing to make ground with a YouGov poll for The Times cutting the Tory lead to just three points although other surveys still give them a double-digit advantage.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister signalled that she wants to meet her pledge to cut immigration below 100,000 by 2022, telling reporters this is what she would be “working for”. “That is a scandal and we will bring it to an end”. “If this happens, then we think that the market reaction will be muted”.

“A whole series of things which were created to ensure this is an economically successful policy”.

Describing the figure as “an aim”, Mr Davis told BBC1’s Question Time: “We can’t promise it within five years”.