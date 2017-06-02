May could lose majority in United Kingdom parliament – YouGov study in The Times

But her Conservative Party remained on 43 percent according to a survey conducted by Survation for ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, seeing their lead drop as support for Labour rose 3 percentage points to 37 percent.

The Tories had enjoyed a healthy lead over their rivals in the polls, placing the party in pole position to return a healthy majority in the snap election on June 8.

The latest poll further muddies the picture around the likely outcome of the June 8 election.

That would leave the Conservatives 16 seats short of the overall majority of 326 needed to govern without the support of other parties.

The Telegraph recently reported that the Labor Party has gradually been gaining ground against the Conservatives, based on the results of a new poll that brought May’s lead down to six points.

The pound fell almost half a percent in Asian trade to $1.2788, approaching the one-month low of $1.2775 touched on Friday.

The financial markets had already pulled down the pound from its recent high around 1.305 against the dollar as recent polls suggested that a lead for Theresa May’s Conservative Party is diminishing fast, especially after this month’s deadly Manchester attack.

May could actually lose seats on her party’s 2015 General Election results, dealing a massive blow to her and her ability to negotiate on a Brexit deal in the immediate aftermath of the election.

There was slightly better news for Mrs May from a Panelbase poll which put her party eight points ahead of Labour, but that still meant the Conservatives’ advantage had nearly halved in a week.

“The prospect of no deal from the Brexit negotiations has spooked investors and may continue to do so after this election”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the manifesto would create a “war between generations” if implemented.

But a shock projection in The Times newspaper forecast that the Conservatives could lose their majority in the 650-seat House of Commons.

YouGov acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and allowed for a wide margin of error, adding that the samples in each constituency were small.

“The data suggests that there is churn on all fronts, with the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats both likely to both lose and gain seats”, he wrote in The Times.

Sterling was hit after one poll yesterday showed the election could end in a hung parliament.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index, said the mixed picture painted by the polls had prompted a muted reaction from markets.

Walsall North, now a Labour-held seat, is said by YouGov to “lean Conservative”.

YouGov founder Stephan Shakespeare said in a statement on the YouGov website: “This is just a snapshot based on data form the past seven days and people can and do change their minds in the closing days of a general election campaign”.