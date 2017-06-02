May could lose parliament majority

“People have complained about him being a bit scruffy so he’s smartened up a bit, but he’s never going to be a media person, he’s never going to conform to what the media wants him to be – which is another thing I really like him for”.

But will either of our guests be courageous enough to predict the results for general election 2017?

In her speech yesterday, Ms May desperately urged voters to back her Brexit plans in which she uttered more empty promises about “a country that works – not just for a privileged few – but for everyone”.

But the pound GBPUSD, -0.0853% fell to its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday, hit by worries that May’s gambit might backfire.

The PA poll of polls puts the Conservatives on 44%, Labour on 35%, the Lib Dems on 8%, UKIP on 4% and the Greens on 2%.

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of risking a “jobs meltdown” as the two main party leaders clashed over their rival plans for Brexit.

“We are fighting every constituency to win this election, to form a Labour government”, the socialist said.

“Labour’s far-left, out-of-the-’70s program could create economic uncertainty and send global stocks into a tailspin”, he told MarketWatch. Now the British government receives mixed reviews from average citizens: 49% of Brits say they can trust the national government somewhat or a lot, and 48% say they have little or no confidence in the government to do the right thing for the UK.

As soon as it went out, some of Britain’s most successful black and Asian politicians came out to mock Corbyn’s patronising statement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is on his highest ever rating of 30 percent.

“We still need to think about people”. “It is likely to have a localized impact only”.

The prospect of a hung parliament has been forced to the forefront of the election debate by a series of YouGov polls suggesting Labour is within three points of overhauling Theresa May’s Conservatives, who started the campaign with an opinion poll advantage of as much as 25 points.

The poll on Thursday gave the Labour a huge 17-point lead over the Conservatives in London.

Set aside that there’s precious little – if anything – for the property industry to cheer, May has been seriously harmed by the clumsy mishandling of her social care policy, not just because she appeared to backtrack on it within days and after some of her closest allies had put their necks on the line defending it, but because it damaged her fundamental pitch.

And former housing minister Brandon Lewis claimed a Labour government would reverse measures created to make it easier to remove travellers and squatters from illegally-occupied sites.

Strong and stable now looks more like weak and wobbly, less like the leader the country needs to get us through Brexit in one piece.

Traders might not place big bets, given that prospect.

YouGov chief executive Stephan Shakespeare said the data could change dramatically between now and June 8. Replying to a reporter’s question, she said: “The truth is we are fighting to win and we are fighting to win with a majority”.

Labour sources have also poured cold water on the narrowing polls.

“This would likely spark a rally in GBP and a selloff in the FTSE”, he said.