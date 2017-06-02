May’s Brexit approach risks ‘jobs meltdown’, Corbyn says

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn can get everything he wants at Brexit talks by “turning up” and being “fleet of foot”, the first minister has said. You can only fight for Britain if you believe in Britain. “You can only deliver for Britain if you have the strength, the plan and the determination to see it through”, she said.

She went on: “The only other person that can be prime minister in seven days” time is simply not up to the job.

The peculiarities of the UK’s “first past the post” electoral system means it is hard to predict election results based upon opinion polls, Goodwin said, but even allowing for these uncertainties, he felt YouGov’s constituency-by-constituency prediction looked to be an extreme outlier. “He doesn’t have what it takes”.

“That would mean slapping tariffs on the goods we export – an extra 10% on cars – with the risk that key manufacturers would leave for the European mainland, taking skilled jobs with them”.

“Unlike the Conservatives, Labour will make full use of all policy levers to drive growth and economic development, working in partnership with the private sector and trade unions to rebalance our economy so that it serves the many, not just the few. Theresa May’s approach risks a jobs meltdown across Britain”.

But former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg called her comments “delusional” – pointing out she had opposed Brexit in the referendum.’The relentlessly upbeat assessment of Brexit in her speech today is a U-turn of epic proportions, ‘ he added.

“It is also unsafe, because it is calculated to distract attention from the shark-infested waters which we are now entering, and the fact that Theresa May herself has steered us towards them”.

Mrs May, on the campaign trail in Middlesbrough, said voters could have faith in her, warning: ‘You can only deliver Brexit if you believe in Brexit’.

Mrs May said home secretary Amber Rudd had done “an excellent job” standing in for her at Wednesday’s BBC leaders’ debate – but refused to say whether she had watched it.

“Theresa May is saying I will get the best deal from Brexit – she can not even turn up at a leaders’ debate”. It is still too early to say whether this marks the start of a significant shift towards Jeremy Corbyn’s party but Labour are gaining ground. This great national moment needs a great national effort in which we pull together with a unity of goal and, however we voted in the referendum last June, we come together with a determination to make a success of the years ahead.

At a construction equipment firm in Guisborough on the edge of the Yorkshire Moors, where giant diggers lined up in the auto park, May vowed that “if we can get Brexit right, I’m convinced the future will be brighter”.