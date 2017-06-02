May’s lead over Labour shrinks to 5 points – Ipsos MORI poll

The opposition Labour Party polled 39 percent against the Conservatives’ 42 percent.

He said the Tories are “weak and wobbly” and can not be believed following the PM’s U-turn on the so-called “dementia tax” and her failure to set out how many pensioners stand to lose their winter fuel payments, policies which have been widely credited as a major factor in the narrowing of the polls. Following a series of policy U-turns (including the decision to hold the election ), the Conservative Party’s “strong and stable” catch phrase has come under fire.

“If the Prime Minister has a very big majority she will be able to do what she likes – the bigger the majority, the bigger the reshuffle”, an unnamed minister was quoted by the Telegraph as saying.

Failure to win an outright majority would leave Ms May and Mr Corbyn to form a minority coalition government. All interviews were conducted before May called the election on April 18 and before the May 22 Manchester bombing; 713 were conducted before the March 22 Westminster terrorist attack.

MICHAEL FALLON – Currently defence minister, Fallon is a veteran lawmaker who entered parliament in 1983, when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, and is considered to be on the right wing of the Conservative Party.

Mr Nellist said: “There were nine seats the Tories won in 2015 which gave them their Parliamentary majority, where the total majority across those nine seats was 1,600 votes”.

Despite receiving almost 13 per cent of the vote across the United Kingdom in the 2015 election, UKIP picked up just one parliamentary seat due to the FPP system.

What are the key issues?

Ms Laker-Mansfield, who once stood for the Socialist party against Labour, said: “As soon as we heard that there was a Corbyn rally in Leeds, we put it up on our official Facebook page and it started a chain reaction”. Hammond, who has cultivated a reputation for being diligent at the risk of being tiresome, suffered the embarrassment of having to drop a plan to raise social security tax for self-employed workers when Conservative Party lawmakers protested that it broke promises to voters.

The economy has also loomed large over the campaign.

Mr Corbyn promised strong rights and protections for workers, an end to exploitation and the undercutting of wages.

Healthcare – including funding for the National Health Service (NHS) – education, defence and welfare have also featured prominently in the campaign.

The contours of optimism and pessimism regarding Brexit’s impact on the United Kingdom closely reflect the vote itself, with sharp divides by age and education.

Both the United Kingdom and the European Union expect two years of hard talks on everything from how much cash should be paid upon exit, to border arrangements for migrants, goods and services.

With a week to go to polling, the Prime Minister sought to revive the Conservatives’ faltering General Election campaign with the promise of a brighter future for Britain outside the EU.

Meanwhile, bookmakers are still clearly backing the Tories to see off the challenge by Mr Corbyn’s Labour and the Liberal Democrats, who are campaigning for a “soft Brexit”. I do not ever involve myself in personal arguments or sniping with people.

“The Conservative Party continues to believe that these allegations are unfounded, Craig Mackinlay is innocent until proven guilty and he remains our candidate”, May told BBC television on Friday.