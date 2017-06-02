Mayor Landrieu criticizes Trump decision on Paris accord

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy responded by expressing their disappointment and asserting that the accord could not be renegotiated.

Trump’s future environmental policy decisions would be determined by his domestic political considerations, not by whether the United States government remained in the Paris accords or not, Tabari noted.

“I absolutely disagree with the Administration on this issue, but we have a responsibility to engage our elected officials to work constructively and advocate for policies that improve people’s lives and protect our environment”, Dimon said in an emailed statement.

Democratic governors aren’t the only politicians vowing to counter Trump’s Paris pact decision. They can continue to demand from their leaders and lead themselves.

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley said by deciding to withdraw from the climate agreement, Trump acted in America’s best interest, “moving away from a flawed agreement that placed too heavy a burden on American jobs, and opening the door to a new agreement that reaches the right balance”.

“The bottom line is that the Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States”. This is how the world reacted to the decision.

“I am also convinced that the United States Government will eventually re-join our struggle because the scientific evidence of man-made climate change is well understood”, he said.

Trump said the USA would try to re-enter but only if it can get more favorable terms.

Landrieu said he and mayors of 7,400 cities worldwide will continue to work to combat climate change.

Zachary Barber, of the nonprofit PennEnvironment, said many citizens are concerned with climate change and the impact of their carbon footprint.

In 2015 when the Paris Agreement was signed, 117 mayors pledged to participate in emission-reduction efforts and new reporting standards for climate-change data.

In London, British Prime Minister Theresa May told Trump that the climate accord was a safety net for future generations, Downing Street said.

West Virginia Coal Association Senior Vice President Chris Hamilton said US withdrawal from the Paris accord would build confidence in USA mining and industry even if it wouldn’t make major changes on the ground.

Among environmental groups, Climate Action Network said the withdrawal “signals that the Trump Administration is in total discord with both reality and the rest of the world”.

Despite pleas from Cook and others, however, President Trump today announced that the United States will withdraw from the pact, marking a blow to climate change efforts. “Trump’s decision today will undermine global cooperation and have a harmful impact on USA relations with our most trusted world allies. It is a grave threat to our health, our environment, and our economy – and it is not debatable or negotiable”, said Garcetti in a statement released shortly after Trump’s announcement.

“The future is in newer, cleaner and renewable technologies, not in fossil fuels”, said Venki Ramakrishnan, president of Britain’s Royal Society.