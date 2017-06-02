Meghan Markle Was Super Stealthy At Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Prince Harry was far from the only royal in attendance at the ceremony.

But the actress was not present to see the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton marry James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in the Berkshire village of Englefield.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid.

But Kate had to get stern with George when he became tearful after the hour-long ceremony and got a bit grouchy having to sit through it, The Daily Mail reports. Although Pippa served as Kate’s maid of honour in her 2011 wedding to William, Kate was only a guest this time around.

While the bride’s dress is the must-see moment of many weddings, sometimes the children make an impression, too.

George, in beige breeches by Pepa & C, and Charlotte, looking resplendent in a floral garland, were joined by other bridesmaids Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French and Avia Horner.

The ceremony is at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed later by a private reception at the bride’s parents’ estate in nearby Bucklebury.

May 21, 2017 by hellomagazine.com Hello! magazine have collected the most special moments from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding day for a special souvenir edition of the magazine.

The full details of Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews have emerged. suffice to say it was a rather expensive affair.

Could another royal wedding be on the horizon?

The glass palace marquee which hosted 300 of Pippa Middleton’s friends and family had giant spotlights shining around it as guests began trickling in.

Pippa Middleton sealed her society wedding to James Matthews with a kiss – as Prince Harry reportedly made a 100-mile round trip to bring girlfriend Meghan Markle to the reception.

With Markle’s inclusion in the latest family event, it’s being speculated that she and Harry might soon be headed for a wedding of their own.