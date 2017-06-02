Memorable words from the National Spelling Bee

Ananya’s win marks the first time since 2013 that a single victor has won.

She was put to the test by her 14-year-old opponent Rohan Rajeev, who managed to hold on for almost 20 rounds until he misspelled a Scandinavian-derived word “marram“, which refers to a coarse European grass found on coastal dunes. She is also the 13th consecutive Indian-American victor; 18 of the last 20 bees were won by Indian-Americans.

“It was just fun to see how far it would go”, Ananya said after defeating Rohan Rajeev, 14, of Edmond Oklahoma during the stirring 25-word championship round.

Finally, the newly crowned champ from Fresno, Calif., gave it a go and spelled it “c-o-f-e-f.e”. The pair were the last two standing of the initial 291 spellers. Ananya participated in the last year’s bee but could not make it to the top 50.

Her father Vinay Sreekumar said she had a “deep passion for reading”.

During the first round where students spelled words aloud, they were given two words. She says she knew them all.

Ananya captured the 90th championship title by correctly spelling “marocain“, which is a dress fabric made from silk or rayon, during the 36th round of the annual competition held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in suburban Washington.