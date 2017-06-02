Merkel: Paris climate pact needed for sake of Mother Earth

The US President announced on Thursday evening his intention to withdraw from the nation from landmark agreement to put the world on track to avoid unsafe climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. And here at home, mayors and governors in some cities and states vowed to carry on without the president.

“As of today, the USA will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord, and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, he said in an address in the White House Rose Garden.

You may recall that the Paris Agreement went into force on November 4, 2016; nations ratified and made the deal official in record time, largely for the very objective (it was whispered) of “Trump-proofing” the deal.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, responded in support. London Mayor Sadiq Khan also issued a statement reaffirming the city’s commitment to the agreement and saying he will work with other major metropolises to maintain it.

France’s newly elected President Emmanuel Macron has told President Trump on phone “nothing could be renegotiated” regarding Paris climate accord, Reuters news agency reported.

Citing “onerous energy restrictions” placed on his country, the USA leader used a study by National Economic Research Associates, which claimed 27 million American jobs will be lost by 2025, to justify his decision.

More important, Dubash said, is to see what India has done since – shifting in a big way to renewable energy, so that it is likely to meet or exceed its pledge of make 40 percent of its electricity capacity fossil-fuel-free by 2030.

Read the full letter here.

Schweitzer said other countries should stick to their commitments, but warned that attempting to compensate for the US withdrawal by other countries redoubling their commitments would be self-defeating.

The Paris Agreement is aimed at reducing risk to economies and lives everywhere, while building the foundation for a more prosperous, secure and sustainable world, it said.

“It’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the USA administration”, she said, adding that Europe’s biggest economy will continue to meet its obligations under the 2015 Paris accord.

Meanwhile, the governors of California, New York and Washington announced the formation of a U.S. Climate Alliance.

“What we really need to see, if the president wants to re-enter the deal, is that he can change the agreement to recognize the role of all sources of energy, including coal”, Sporton said, adding his group had described to administration officials the benefits of remaining in the agreement.

In a nationalistic “America First” Rose Garden announcement, Trump said he was withdrawing from a deal that imposes “draconian financial and economic burdens” on the United States, while going to easy on economic rivals China, India and Europe.

“I really don’t believe that foreign leaders believe that Trump is trustworthy”.