To be clear, President Trump delivered a more diplomatic speech in Brussels than expected and refrained from saying that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was “obsolete”, as he had suggested on the campaign trail a year ago. Later, White House spokesman Sean Spicer clarified that the US President views Germany as an important ally and gets along very well with Ms Merkel.

It goes without saying that his criticism was directed, among others, at Germany, which spends just 1.2 percent of its GDP on defense even though the country’s trade surplus amounted to $295 billion a year ago.

Trump on Tuesday called Germany’s trade and military spending policies “very bad” for the USA as tensions between him and Merkel increased, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Europe and its allies, as well as important federal states and companies in the US, must now hold their course”, Brodtmann said.

While not mentioning the U.S.by name, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that climate change is a “global challenge” that no country can ignore. “He has respect for her”. -German equation, saying Sunday that Europe “really must take our fate into our own hands” and emphasizing that the days when her continent could rely on others was “over to a certain extent”.

Asked what kind of exchanges Beijing’s leaders have had with Trump regarding his decision, Hua said China and the United States “have maintained close communications at various levels” on subjects including climate change. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russian Federation among the world’s industrialized economies.

Modi said India and Germany were “made for each other”.

Questioned about her comments Tuesday, Merkel reiterated her stance: “the discussions with the U.S. are just as important as with other partners – the transatlantic relations is of incredible importance, but what I said at this current point in time is that there are more reasons than there even were before to take our fate into our hands in Europe“. “But the belief in shared values has been shattered by the Trump administration”, Bierling said. Leading Social Democrats said Monday that Merkel should have openly opposed Trump from the start rather than trying to work with him at first.