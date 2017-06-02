Merkel Says US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal ‘Very Regrettable’

Turkey has called on other signatory countries of the Paris climate deal to continue the fight against climate change following the U.S withdrawal from the accord.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who agreed to the Paris accord, criticized the decision, accusing his successor’s administration of “rejecting the future“.

Under the Paris deal, the country committed to halting growth in its greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030, and Premier Li Keqiang publicly reaffirmed China’s commitment to the Paris deal just ahead of the United States decision during his visit to Germany.

With Trump’s action, the United States will walk away from almost every nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.

“Because, by choosing to withdraw from this landmark climate agreement, Mr Trump is telling the world that he intends to fix problems alone”.

Mr. Tusk warned Mr. Trump on Twitter against such a move as he prepared to host an EU-China summit on Friday created to fill the void on climate if the US withdraws from the pact.

She said it would be a “rocky road” toward full implementation of the agreement but called it “irreversible”.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted that the Chancellor was “disappointed” by Trump’s decision, adding: “Now more than ever we will work for global climate policies that save our planet”.

“Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility to make our planet great again”, Macron said.

Could the timing thwart Donald Trump’s plans to quit the 196-nation deal?

The president’s decision is fundamentally shifting alliances around the world.

“This put the United States of America to a very very big economic disadvantage”, he said, adding that as a result of the deal, the USA would not be able to compete with other countries in the world.

Trump’s announcement sent the issue of climate change – and May’s attempts to bolster the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” with the US – to the top of the agenda Friday in campaigning for Britain’s June 8 election.

Trump on Thursday said the United States was pulling out of the Paris accord because of the “draconian financial and economic burdens”.

Top European leaders pledged Thursday to keep fighting against global warming as President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord, but they rejected his suggestion that the deal could later be renegotiated.

The pact was “very unfair” to the United States and beneficial to other major polluters like China and India, the president claimed.

The World Meteorological Organization sought to quantify Trump’s decision, estimating that United States withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.

Trump’s recent tweets suggested that the United States might abandon the historic accord.

“In Berlin, Greenpeace activists projected Trump’s silhouette onto the side of the US embassy along with the words “#TotalLoser, so sad!” “And if we can, that’s great”, he said from Rose Garden at the White House.

Under the pact, the United States had committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.