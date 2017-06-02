Merkel: ‘We have to protect Mother Earth’ after Trump quits Paris Accord

As for reopening negotiations for a different deal, this is not explicitly ruled out by the convention’s statute.

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007.

Scientists have warned failure to curb risky climate change will lead to sea level rises, more intense storms and flooding, more extreme droughts, water shortages and heatwaves as well as massive loss of wildlife and reduction in crop yields, potentially sparking conflict and mass migration.

But despite Trump’s decision to pull out, Germany is not looking to press sanctions against the US.

“The decision of the United States is extremely regrettable – and I am expressing myself very reservedly”, Merkel said. “Japan believes the leadership of the developed countries to be of great importance, and the steady implementation of the Paris Agreement is critical in this regard”, adding that “the recent announcement by the USA administration on its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is regrettable”.

But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy saying they regretted Trump’s decision and stressing that the accord can not be renegotiated.

Another reference to India came when he said that the country was being allowed to build coal plants as part of the deal, while United States was not.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday before Trump’s decision was announced, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.

A long-scheduled meeting today between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials in Brussels was dominated by Trump’s decision.

“Climate change is undeniable and it is one of the biggest threats to our present world, to the future of our planet”, Guterres told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Saint Petersburg.

At an election campaign event in York, he said: “Given the chance to present a united front from our global partners she (Mrs May) has instead opted for silence and once again subservience to Donald Trump“.

“The Paris Agreement will endure. Even Europe is allowed to continue construction of coal plants”, he said.

“We need this Paris agreement to preserve our Creation”, she said – a rare use of religious imagery by Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith.

The Paris accord, reached by almost 200 countries in 2015, was meant to limit global warming to 2 degrees or less by 2100, mainly through pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

The Paris Agreement commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events. He responded to Trump’s decision Thursday by stating he remained committed to goals of a 2015 agreement with mayors from China that agreed to carbon-emission reduction benchmarks.

The head of the World Meteorological Organization’s atmospheric research and environment department, Deon Terblanche, underscored however that the likely impact of US President Donald Trump’s widely-condemned decision remains far from clear.

“This action is totally contrary to their best interests: their health, security, food supply, jobs and future”.

France and the United States “would continue to work together”, but not on climate change, it said. “The rest of the world can not let the U.S. drag it down”.

“Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action”.

“To my mind.it represents a complete misunderstanding of the nature of the problem, the scope of the problem”, Thomson said.

GE CEO Jeff Immelt said he was “disappointed” with the decision: “Climate change is real.

The Trump Administration must not only back the Agreement but be a driving force in tackling climate change”.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called on Trump to reverse what she called a dramatic decision, adding: “If we want to avoid the most devastating effects of the climate crisis, the next four years are crucial”.

“And then if you look at this on the global time scale, the USA has done a lot more, historically, since the industrial era to contribute to this problem”, Beeler said.

Thomson echoed that. “Fairness is completely in the eye of the beholder”.

