Mexico to review rules of origin to help NAFTA renegotiation

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is tasked with handling one of the key parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda: renegotiating trade deals to make them more advantageous for U.S. industries that have migrated offshore. Trump repeatedly promised voters during the campaign that Mexico would pay for a wall.

“NAFTA has played a critical role facilitating North American energy self-sufficiency by facilitating cross-border trade and investment in energy, supporting millions of U.S.jobs in the oil and natural gas industry”, Gerard said.

The Mexican and USA sugar industries have faced off multiple times since NAFTA was enacted in 1994.

The United States International Trade Commission has requested public input alongside its investigation into the probable economic effect of providing duty-free treatment to now dutiable imports from Canada and Mexico. After all, if our own trade partners are just going to violate the terms of the agreement, what’s the use of NAFTA?

Ross said he hopes that the sugar and lumber issues can be resolved before negotiations with Canada and Mexico to modernize NAFTA can be resolved. Now set at 62.5 per cent for the auto industry, that number could increase.

In addition to providing written comments, interested parties may testify at an open hearing scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in the Main Hearing Room of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C. Written comments and requests to testify must be submitted to USTR by Monday, June 12, 2017.

Given the importance of NAFTA to many sectors in the USA economy and the complex domestic and global political considerations in play, interested parties are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity in the context of specific business needs and operations.