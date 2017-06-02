Microsoft Planner now available as a mobile app for Android

Android and iOS ecosystems are receiving yet another task-management app to make the already-crowded segment a bit more crammed.

The Redmond giant had launched Planner a year ago in June as part of its productivity suit of apps for Office 365 business and school users.

Microsoft says that Planner is available to Office 365 subscribers on the Business Essentials, Business Premium, Enterprise E1 to E5 and Education plans.

It was only previously available as a web app through tasks.office.com, but now you have a mobile companion app so that you can work on your plans even when you’re not on your desktop or laptop. Moreover, in the coming months, they are planning to add push notifications, the ability to create new plans from the mobile app and integration with Intune.

Planner also arrives more evolved compared to the web version, given the fact that it had went through some rejigs as per user feedback received for the web app.

But if you haven’t heard of Planner yet, it’s a visual way for you to organize projects and work with your team on deliverables, deadlines, updates, and other tasks you need to do.

You can update the board when there is a change of plan by just dragging and dropping tasks between columns, and chat with members on the go. The app will also let users view and update their plans created through the web app platform. The app works now only for Office 365 work or school subscription users only, and if you’re eligible, you can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store for free.