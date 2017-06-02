Mike Dubke, President Trump’s communications director, has resigned

Communications Director Mike Dubke resigned his position earlier this month, as speculation has swirled about a shake up within the White House following the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Dubke, who served in the post for three months, tendered his resignation May 18.

The move could be the first in a series of staff changes in the White House, rumored since the pressure has turned up in the investigations into possible collusion between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign during the election. Shortly after the election, Kushner allegedly discussed setting up a secret communications channel with the Russian government to facilitate sensitive discussions about the conflict in Syria.

Even as he did not directly answer questions from reporters, Spicer nearly seemed to confirm stories that Kushner had sought a secret communications channel with Moscow during the transition.

“What your question assumes is a lot of facts that are not substantiated by anything but anonymous sources that are so far being leaked out”, he told a news briefing.

Dubke resigned just before Trump left on his foreign trip but will stay on until a transition is concluded, Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, said.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Dubke “has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the president’s worldwide trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House”.

“Ultimately the best messenger is the president himself”, he added.

Senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News the White House will continue to bring in Cabinet secretaries and other top officials to handle news briefings on topics in their patch.

Conway, on Fox News, also played down persistent rumors that Spicer, who has been pilloried on comedy shows, was on his way out. Frank Keating and acting Federal Bureau of Investigation director Andrew McCabe.

Moscow has denied USA intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it meddled in the campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump’s favor.

But it remains unclear whether the president might envision them working inside the White House or in outside roles.

NPR has not independently confirmed the claims made in The Post’s story, which cites “U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports”. The White House declined to comment, saying Cohen is not an employee of the administration.

“Russian officials must be laughing at the US & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”, Mr. Trump tweeted this morning, as White House officials once more jabbed at the news media for using anonymous sources.