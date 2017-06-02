Minnesota Twins turn first triple play in 11 years vs Angels

Minnesota Twins’ Jason Castro watches his two-run single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

The last time the Angels hit into triple play was 2004, when Bengie Molina grounded into a similar 5-4-3 triple play. He struck out four and walked two over his six innings of work and has now turned in one-run performances in two of his last three starts. Eddie Rosario followed with a double, and Castro singled them both in to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead.

Brandon Kintzler came in and got the Angels to hit the balls to Twins for the save.

Twins: 3B Sano, who leads Minnesota in home runs (13) and RBIs (40), returned to the lineup in the cleanup spot after missing two games with an illness.

Angels first baseman Jefry Marte hit a bouncing ball to third base where Miguel Sano gloved it and tagged third base in stride before pivoting and throwing it to second.

What’s also worth noting about this triple play, which is Minnesota’s first since 2006, was the presence of former Twins and Angels infielder Rod Carew in the Twins commentary booth.

Mejia has yet to allow more than three runs in a start this season but has worked more than five innings just once in five outings. Closer Cam Bedrosian (groin strain) is scheduled to start his rehab assignment Friday with Single-A Inland Empire.

The Twins were down 2-to-1 in the ninth inning, but scored three runs when the Angels committed an error and walked Joe Mauer with the bases loaded.

Scioscia stuck with Alvarez in the ninth, even though he had Norris and his 10 saves warming up in the bullpen.

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez looks to continue his strong turnaround as a starting pitcher.

Meyer will return from a stint on the disabled list due to back spasms to make his sixth start of the season.