Mino Raiola: Manchester United one of 11 clubs interested in Gianluigi Donnarumma

Eleven top clubs are interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma but AC Milan still have a chance of keeping the goalkeeper, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

With the future of No.1 David de Gea unclear, it has been suggested that United will turn to the Italian as his long-term successor.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A at the age of 16, and has since become Milan’s undisputed number one despite only turning 18 in February.

Donnarumma is now tied into a deal at Milan until the summer of 2018 but is yet to agree to a new contract and Raiola admits his client could be on the move.

“Gigio is the Maradona of goalkeepers”, Raiola said.

‘He can only grow and he has to be left alone to grow in peace. The concept is clear.

The 18-year-old’s contract with the Rossoneri is set to expire at the end of next season and although talks over an extension have already begun, it’s understood that his agent Mino Raiola has requested a few days to consider the offer.

Asked about Conte, the Italian super agent told Corriere dello Sport: “Three years ago I wanted to take him to Milan“. Leave us to work in peace.

Milan representatives, Donnarumma and Raiola are believed to have met in Montecarlo recently to try and thrash out a deal that would keep the shot stopper out of the clutches of other European giants, and the Serie A side now remain hopeful that their youth product will sign on the dotted line. If you ask me: “‘Is there a chance Donnarumma will leave Milan?’, the answer is yes”.