Modi leaves for Russian Federation

Those who attended todays interaction with Prime Minister Modi included governors of Arkhangelsk Oblast, Astrakhan Oblast, Irkutsk region, Moscow region, Primorye Territory, Republic of Kalmykia, Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Sakhalin Oblast, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Tomsk Oblast, Tula Oblast, Ulyanovsk Oblast, Khabarovskiy Krai, Chelyabinsk Oblast, and Yaroslavl Oblast. The two sides also resolved to enhance their cooperation at multilateral fora like the BRICS, WTO, G20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as well as Russia-India-China cooperation.

With China, the Prime Minister said that though there is a border dispute, not a single shot has been fired across the border in the last forty years.

In the summit, the two sides, in an obvious reference to China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, said they oppose any recourse to “unilateralism or lack of respect to sovereignty” and ignoring the core concerns and legitimate interests of the countries. It was after 9/11 that the entire world realised the dangers of terrorism. Then they recognised terrorism. Who is a terrorist and who should be considered as a supporter of terrorist.

PM Modi’s statement comes as Russian Federation prepares to supply its cutting-edge missile defence technology S-400 Triumf to India.

Both sides had a year ago signed $10 billion worth of agreements, including a deal for the game-changer S-400 Air Defence System, Kamov choppers and building new advanced frigates. India believes in the credo of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the Prime Minister said, adding that we wish to take everyone together on the path to development.

India is interested in getting five systems of the most modern air defence system, capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence.

The Prime Minister welcomed Russia’s unconditional support to India on the issue of cross border terrorism. It allows for reconnaissance, targeting and monitoring of transportation.

He shared the stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Austria and Moldova.