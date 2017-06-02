More terror raids this morning as cops find ‘suspicious items’

Suspected Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi had expressed a desire to avenge the killing of a friend in the British city a year ago, a source close to his family said Thursday.

In France, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Wednesday that British and French intelligence have information that Abedi had likely traveled to Syria.

It was Grande’s first public statement since tweeting she was “broken” in the immediate wake of the bombing that killed 22 people and injured dozens more as they left her concert, Rolling Stone reports.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that Grande was “inconsolable” and “in hysterics” when she learned of the casualties following the attack and was in “no condition to perform”.

News of what happened in the lead up to the attack at Manchester Arena comes as authorities speculate about the involvement of a larger terrorist cell outside Britain.

Abedi’s father and brother were also arrested by authorities in Libya. The attack was claimed by Daesh. “The family is a bit confused because Salman doesn’t have this ideology, he doesn’t hold these beliefs”.

Despite the alleged allegiance, Hashem Abedi also supposedly said that his brother acted alone and learned how to make the bomb on the internet.

In England police activity continues in connection to the Monday night explosion killing 22 and injuring over sixty.

Investigators feel they are reaching the “outer edge” of the circle of helpers, the “network”, that supported Abedi, a British law enforcement official told Fox News. Eight people remain in custody.

The BBC has reported that two people who had known Abedi at college had made separate calls to a hotline to warn police about his extremist views.

A woman arrested on Wednesday in Blackley has been released without any charge, the police said earlier. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham raised the issue with the US ambassador, reports said.