More than 40 House Democrats want Jared Kushner’s security clearance revoked

White House communications director Michael Dubke announced his resignation this week and, amid reports of an imminent shake up, there has been much speculation about Spicer’s future as press secretary.

In December – after the election but before Trump assumed office – Kushner met separately with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington, and Sergey Gorkov, the head of the government-owned Vnesheconombank, which has been subject to USA sanctions because of its role in Russia’s occupation of a part of Ukraine.

Although this press team does face a uniquely hard job, the recent resignation of White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is not remarkable, Hagle said. But a day later, during a briefing that lasted just under 12 minutes, Spicer signaled that the White House has chose to let President Donald Trump’s private lawyers field those inquiries.

“The reasons for my departure are personal, but it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration”.

In this photo taken March 29, 2017, the main residence of the White House in Washington and the West Wing, right, as seen, Wednesday from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.

According to the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan group that provided the Trump transition with hiring advice, the White House has only been able to put forward nominees for 117 Senate-confirmed positions, even though there are 559 Senate-confirmed positions that are considered to be among the most important.

Kasowitz has represented Trump in the past. The president’s son-in-law and future staffer reportedly suggested to Russia’s ambassador, shortly after the election, that they establish a secure channel to communicate off of US radar.

The president, however, says he has “total confidence” in Kushner, and the White House has sought to minimize the meeting as normal diplomacy.

President Trump’s top aide and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was alleged, in an article in The Washington Post, to be trying to establish a “back channel” of secret communications with the Russian government.

The lawmakers cited a May 12 Reuters report that a Chinese immigration agency promoting the Kushner Companies project had touted Kushner’s White House connections to assure potential investors that the One Journal Square project would succeed and investors would receive green cards. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity. The official said Kushner was eager to share what he knows with Congress and other investigators.

We were asking you over the past few weeks, Corey, whether or not you would go back to work at the White House.

Trump also has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

But that isn’t what’s commonly thought of as a “back channel” – where unofficial talks happen with another country, or sensitive negotiations are conducted through a third nation with which the US doesn’t have diplomatic relations.