Morientes not surprised by Zidane success as Real Madrid eye greatness

The 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League final between two football giants Real Madrid and Juventus, set to hold on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, promises to be an exhilarating experience for lovers of the game around the world.

“I feel good”, Ronaldo said before traveling to Britain, “in great form”. The capital club have won six of their eight Champions League games this season, and have recorded a plus-14 goal difference in the process. For the Old Lady, it’s a chance to be the first Italian side to complete a treble since Inter Milan did so in 2009/10, whilst they’re seeking to win their first Champions League since 1996.

The Spanish champions have managed to claim Europe’s top prize twice in the last three seasons while Serie A winners Juve are looking to clinch the trophy for the first time in 21 years.

“I think they are well organised, they work hard as a team, and they have got those players who can win you the game – the likes of Higuain and people like that”. “We are thinking positive”. He arrives in the final in Cardiff with 40 goals.

As a short and skinny 9-year-old, Gareth Bale used to play football just a 25-minute auto ride from this year’s Champions League final venue in Cardiff.

“Perhaps we not strongly motivated”, Allegri said. Ronaldo’s an all-around nightmare to deal with, and his off-the-ball runs, finishing ability, and new, more team-based game will be a constant hazard for the Bianconeri.

Zidane, the once hot-headed playmaker whose last act of an illustrious on-field career was slamming his head into the chest of Italy defender Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final, has quickly establish himself as a diligent and intelligent coach.

Ronaldo has done well when facing Juventus, having scored five goals in the four matches he played against the Italian champions while with Madrid.

One of Madrid’s favourite sons has been instrumental in dethroning Barcelona and putting the club on the verge of becoming the first in history to retain the European crown in its current format.

2008 Champions League – Manchester United 1-1 (6-5 pens): Gives United the lead, but a shoot-out miss leaves Ronaldo tormented before John Terry’s slip and Edwin van der Sar denies Nicolas Anelka.

Since the award was rebranded in 2010, it’s been won by only two players – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and the closest a goalkeeper has come to winning it was in 2014 when German shotstopper Manuel Neuer finished in third place.