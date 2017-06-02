Mother charged with murder when son drowns after being left home alone

11Alive is learning more information about the Bartow County mother charged with murder after her son was found drowned in a pool on Memorial Day.

The boy’s mother Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, has been charged with murder. “Deputies say he’s behind bars in another county for unrelated charges”.

Authorities were unable to save the boy, with a medical examiner’s report noting that the boy had spent too much time underwater without oxygen.

Investigators found the 3-year-old drowned on Monday after responding to a call for help on Carter Lane in Cartersville.

Prather has three other children, a 4-year-old and two 1-year-old twins. In that case, involving three kids from a previous marriage, the mother faced three counts of Cruelty to Children, three counts of Child Abandonment and counts related to possession of meth and marijuana. Just after 6 p.m., Prather was arrested. Reportedly, the little boy was left unsupervised for 14 hours.

Investigators allege that Prather left her four children by themselves in Cartersville, Georgia, for more than 14 hours. Felony murder charges can also occur when a death happens during the commission of another felony, such as leaving young children unattended for 14 hours, which constitutes a felony cruelty to children charge. The Cartersville woman will remain in the Bartow County Jail while her case is transferred from the magistrate court to superior court.

Prather has not entered a plea to the charges against her and was denied bond at her first court appearance on Wednesday.