Mother shoves toddler in stroller down subway stairs in Bronx, police say

The 22-year-old woman had gotten into an argument with the father of the boy before she shoved him down the steps at the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station in Melrose at 2:30 Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A 25-year-old woman is in police custody after she allegedly threw her two-year-old son, who was strapped into a stroller, down a set of stairs in a New York City subway station Thursday, ABC affiliate WABC reported, citing the NYPD.

“The baby was screaming”, Smith said.

Mixon is charged with attempted assault, attempted reckless endangerment and attempted child abandonment. “He was all busted up by the time they brought him up”, Smith said.

Witnesses called 911, and the boy was taken to the hospital with injuries. She kept on saying, ‘I don’t care about the baby.

The boy’s mother was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

The two-year-old was then taken to Lincoln Medical Centre as he suffered an abrasion to his head and a cut to his one of his eyes.