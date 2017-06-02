Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church holding Annual Men and Women’s Day

Franklin UMC, Denmark, will have its spring revival at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Glasgow Faith Church will be having a singing at 6 p.m. featuring The Masseys as the special singers.

Mount Tabor Baptist Church will kickoff Vacation Bible School with a hayride and cookout at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Donations: $8/dinner. 1740 Goff Ave.

Sharon Baptist Church of Hermitage, George Street Extension and and Knapp Avenue, will hold a pre-registration for Bible school from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. June 10 with games and prizes. Dinner will be served. The church is at 3050 Old Bowling Green Road, Glasgow.

A mini retreat, “On Solid Ground”, for seventh- and eighth-graders will meet from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 5-9, at the Teen Center at 94 3rd St.

The C.M.E. Summer Enrichment Program will begin Monday, June 5, from 9 a.m.to noon at Williams Tabernacle C.M.E.

Brother Wesley Paul from Springfield, will be preaching at the Light House Church in Horse Cave at 10 a.m. Pastor is Brother Bobby Neal.

Exodus Baptist Church, 2431 Charleston Road, sponsoring bus trip to Carowinds on Saturday, June 10. Departure from church, 8 a.m.; loading bus, 7:45 a.m.; return, 7 p.m. Cost, $60; bus ride, $25; tickets, $35.