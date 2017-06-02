Muguruza advances to 4th round at French Open

Novak Djokovic turned in a command performance for new coach Andre Agassi as the French Open title holder hammered home a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Joao Sousa to reach the third round on Wednesday.

Basilashvili, 25, hit just five winners and committed 34 unforced errors in a 90-minute horror show.

“It’s quite disappointing and quite embarrassing, but I have to accept it”, said a downcast Basilashvili, the world number 63.

Nadal, who next plays Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, deflected any talk about his uncle, Toni, stepping down as his coach.

“Midway second set until maybe midway third set, that’s where I allowed him to believe more that he can get back into the match, and he started playing better”, Djokovic said.

Nadal will meet fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when Garcia-Lopez stopped. “He told me he had dealt with this in his first rounds”.

“Agassi is massively experienced and went through a lot of highs and lows”, Henman said.

“I’m sorry for my French, my teacher is on holiday”, he said. “I take it when I can have it”.

“The way I ended the match and the last couple of games were positive”.

“I hope Real Madrid win another title, but it’s going to be tough”.

He had reached the third round with impressive wins over French 31st seed Gilles Simon and experienced Davis Cup victor Viktor Troicki. David Goffin was forced out with an injured right ankle. The umpire announced minutes later that the 26-year-old was forced to retire. He has lost one of his 19 matches on clay this year, and won’t be dropping this one.

After 3hr 53min the battling American, whose father died recently, sobbed uncontrollably in celebration of a 6-2, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-6 (6) win that booked him a third-round match against Dominic Thiem, who earlier beat Simone Bolelli 7-5, 6-1, 6-3. Serving at 4-0, Djokovic was given a second time violation and so lost his first serve.

Coming into their first meeting in four years, Nadal had not dropped a set to the Frenchman and he looked in no mood to do so on the Suzanne Lenglen court.

On the tournament’s showpiece court, Philippe Chatrier, the Spaniard who the French love to cheer saw off the stubborn Haase in 1 hour 49 minutes, winning a high-quality contest 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 – the same scoreline as Djokovic.Those contenders have now had two quick wins each, the flawless start to any big tournament. Muguruza’s match on Friday featured 11 breaks of serve in the 20 games played.

The victor of 23 Grand Slam singles titles is not playing for the rest of this season because she is pregnant.

“So I tried not to think about it too much, and it went well”. “My favourite dance is the Samba”. She has said she will return to the tour in 2018. “It was a little bit tricky there, but I just tried to still control the match”.