Murray advances to second round of French Open

Paris – With a French Open first-round victory safely under his belt following a poor run on clay, world No 1 Andy Murray will hope to crank through the gears on Thursday in his second-round match against Martin Klizan.

However, as has so often been the case with Murray during a hard first half of 2017 that has seen him waylaid by an elbow injury and a bout of shingles, things did not go to script.

Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro has been praised for climbing over the net to console his sobbing opponent, who was forced to withdraw half-way through their fiercely contested French Open second round match with a knee injury. He helped him up and walked him over to his bench then sat next to him, packed his bag for him, before they stepped off court. After all, at this very site past year, he struggled through his first two matches before going on to reach the final for the first time.

“I’m playing way better than I was two weeks ago and this match will have done me a lot of good, because physically I pulled up well and felt good”.

“I expected it to be very tough, “Murray said after a contest that lasted for three hours and 34 minutes“. Among the things he railed at during his match was the Spidercam flying camera which particularly annoys him. But he won again, and after the way the past couple of months have gone, Andy Murray will take that and move on at Roland Garros. I’m just – I think I have adopted a sort of wait-and-see attitude. He came to Paris after claiming the Geneva clay title.

“It’s not new. previous year I had some problems with my groin. But anyways, I need all my body in good shape”. It’s not new. past year I had some problems with my groin. Well, you know, I thought I could beat Federer that year.

Del Potro said: “I felt something in my groin in the middle of the first set”.

Unseeded doubles pair Purav Raja and Divij Sharan defeated 15th seeds Oliver Marach of Austria and Mate Pavic of Croatia 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to enter the third round of the men’s doubles competition.

Magda Linette will play in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time after beating 29th-seeded Ana Konjuh 6-0, 7-5 at the French Open.

Asia’s top player next faces Korea’s Chung Hyeon, a victor over Denis Istomin 6-1, 7-5, 6-1.

The Japanese eighth seed had to call on the trainer to have his chest massaged early in the third set.

Third seed and 2015 champion, Stanislas Wawrinka, reached the last 32 for the 10th time with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 win over Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine to set up a fourth round meeting with Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

Nick Kyrgios’ tournament ended in a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 loss to big-serving Kevin Anderson, of South Africa.

“Absolutely”, he said. “Yes, it’s a tough match, not an easy third round”.

But, as in the first set, he could not serve it out, and Murray should have made it two straight breaks in a long 11th game. “It was a really good, solid match and I am just happy that I was able to play stronger as the match went on”.