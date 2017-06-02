Murray, Del Potro braced for latest epic

Del Potro might have struggled to finish the match himself had Almagro not retired, with the 29th seed, who came into the tournament nursing shoulder and back injuries, needing treatment for a groin problem.

The 28-year-old was hailed for his sportsmanship as he embraced and consoled the sobbing, stricken Spaniard courtside.

“I think a lot of time when I’m playing and especially when I’m frustrated or down, I don’t always project a lot of positivity on the court. It’ll be a tough match, I’m sure we’ll get a great crowd and it’ll be a great atmosphere”. “Martin goes for his shots, he can hit winners with that forehand from anywhere on the court”, said 2016 runner-up Murray. “It’s very tough. I tried to play solid; as the match went on I tried to hit the ball deeper and was controlling more of the points”.

Britain’s Andy Murray returns against Slovakia’s Martin Klizan during the French Open second round at Paris yesterday.

Del Potro, an Argentine who has faced his own injuries, talked quietly with Spain’s Almagro before the two walked slowly back to the bench.

If you ever suffer injury heartbreak on a tennis court, Juan Martin del Potro is the opponent you’d want to have on the other side of the net.

“Gael is one of my best friends, we’re both getting better physically and let’s hope we’ll play a great match”. I told him to try to be calm. “Sometimes the heart is first more than the tennis match”.

There will be three in the third round, and at least one in the fourth with Monfils taking on 24th seed Gasquet on Sunday after his countryman sailed past Victor Estrella Burgos 6-1 6-0 6-4, winning the first 13 points of a one-sided match. “I will have to fight again, but we are on a par”, said Del Potro.

Meanwhile, former champion Stan Wawrinka progressed to round three with a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 victory over Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori survived an injury scare and Jeremy Chardy’s late revival to advance into the third round with a 6-3, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) victory.

The 20-year-old Russian, seeded 26th, beat 17-year-old qualifier Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Chung, the 21-year-old world number 67, followed up his first round win over USA 27th seed Sam Querrey with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 victory against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

Fernando Verdasco has become only the third player to take part in at least 40 five-setters at Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Feliciano Lopez won a Spanish showdown over David Ferrer 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 while John Isner of the United States upset the clay formbook by beating Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2).

Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova and third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania, both firm women’s title favourites after the first round exit of world number one Angelique Kerber, look for places in the last-32.

Pliskova would do well to get there since clay isn’t her preferred surface.

It is the first time Edmund has reached the third round of the French Open.