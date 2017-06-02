Musk, Iger to quit Trump councils after Paris decision

And if we can, that’s great. “If we can not, that is fine”.

“For us, our position on the Paris agreement. we need a framework like that to address the risks of climate change“, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods said.

– Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk has left Trump’s presidential advisory council and said the withdrawal with have a negative impact on the whole world.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, tweeted that, “Strong action on climate change produces real benefits for our environment & economy”.

“Europe and its strong partners all around the world are ready to lead the way”, the Spanish commissioner said on the eve of the summit.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox also criticized Trump’s move, saying on Twitter: “He’s declaring war on the planet itself”.

But a number of other business leaders derided it in forceful terms.

Peduto didn’t stop there, tweeting repeatedly and giving interviews about why the Paris Agreement is good for everyone.

Newspapers the world over didn’t hold back with front pages that made no bones about their attitude to the latest controversial decision by the U.S. president, while the scale of the response of global leaders will be encouraging to those who care about the environment all over the world.

Peter Altmaier, head of the German chancellery, said that Trump’s decision was a disappointment, adding: “It’s sad that one of the most important allies in climate protection is pulling out with a single stroke of the pen”.

“There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement“, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

A statement issued by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said the deal can not be renegotiated, and that they remain committed to the “irreversible” accord and regard it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

But Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economic Research at Xiamen University, called Washington’s move a “double-edged sword” for China, saying that any USA relaxation of restrictions on fossil fuels could reduce market opportunities for China’s solar panel manufacturers.

Trump announced during a speech at the White House Rose Garden that he had made a decision to pull out of the landmark climate deal, in part because it would not reduce global temperatures fast enough to have a significant impact. U.S. Rep, Cathy McMorris Rodgers supports Trump’s decision. Bloomberg reported that on Tuesday Apple CEO Tim Cook placed a call to the White House to urge the president to stay in. “I’ve done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain”, Musk wrote.

Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, recently said, “Coal doesn’t even make that much sense anymore as a feedstock”.

Downing St. would not say whether May had been asked to sign it.

One of the study’s authors Erwan Monier advised against the USA leaving the climate deal.

Even before Trump was elected, California Gov.

Hendricks said the absence of $500 million contributions from the United States to the Green Climate Fund will be felt from 2018, but suggested the gap could be filled with “other financing mechanisms, for example through the World Bank”.