NASA announces first space mission to the Sun

Wednesday’s announcement marked the first time NASA had named a craft after a living researcher. When Parker first started his research almost 60 years ago, Fox said, “the materials didn’t exist to allow us to be able to do it”. “At its closest passes the spacecraft must survive solar intensity of about 475 times what spacecraft experience while orbiting Earth” NASA said.

Parker Solar Probe will travel at a blistering speed of 430,000 miles per hour (692,000 kph) and zip in and out of a region where the mercury hits 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,371 degrees Celsius).

According to a report from NASA, the spacecraft that will be used in the mission has been renamed the Parker Solar Probe in honor of astrophysicist Eugene Parker.

We wish you safe travels, Parker Solar Probe! Parker Solar Probe will also employ a combination of in situ measurements and imaging to revolutionize our understanding of the corona.

The last time a spacecraft came close to the star’s surface was in 1976, when Helios 2 achieved perihelion – point of the orbit at which it was closest to the Sun – 43 million kilometres. “I’m very excited to be personally involved in honoring a great man and his unprecedented legacy”.

The Parker Solar Probe has been named in honour of pioneering astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who predicted the existence of the solar wind almost 60 years ago, the United States space agency announced yesterday.

Edward “Rocky” Kolb, with the Univ. of Chicago said, “We look forward to finding answers to those questions through the data the solar probe will send to us”. That will be considerably closer than any other spacecraft, and subject the probe to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before. The hope is that it will help us prevent damaging space weather events, like solar storms.

“I’m sure that there will be some surprises”, he added.

This photo taken from the Skylab space station on December 19, 1973, shows one of the most spectacular solar flares ever recorded.

Even though we’re around 93 million miles away from the sun on average, solar wind disturbances can affect us here on Earth.

“Parker Solar Probe is going to answer questions about solar physics that we have puzzled over for more than six decades”, said Parker Solar Probe Project Scientist Nicola Fox, of the Johns Hopkins University.