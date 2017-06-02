NASA’s groundbreaking Parker Solar Probe to visit the Sun in 2025

“The solar probe is going to a region of space that has never been explored before”, said the solar astrophysicist.

To perform these unprecedented investigations, the spacecraft and instruments will be protected from the Sun’s heat by a 4.5-inch-thick carbon-composite shield. The Solar Probe Plus will be close enough to fly within the sun’s corona, which should make for some interesting photos. Apart from this, the mission will also help the scientists to make better weather forecasts about the space weather events that impact the astronauts in space, the satellites and life on Earth. “Until you actually go there and touch the Sun, you can’t answer these questions”, said Nicola Fox, a project scientist for the mission during a televised NASA briefing. “You can see the sun is shining, you can see the birds are singing”.

“I think we have really come as far as we can with looking at things and now it is time to go up and pay it a visit”, she added.

The Parker Solar Probe has been named in honour of pioneering astrophysicist Eugene Parker, who predicted the existence of the solar wind almost 60 years ago, the USA space agency announced yesterday. It’s the first time NASA has named a probe after a living individual.

Originally called the Solar Probe Plus, Nasa also revealed it has renamed the spacecraft to Parker Solar Probe to honour astrophysicist Eugene Parker – whose work has been crucial to our understanding about how stars interact with the planets that orbit them.

Parker graduated from MSU with a degree in physics in 1948 and is recognized globally for developing solar wind theory. “And we’re very proud to be able to carry Gene’s name with us on this incredible voyage of discovery”.

“One would like to have some more detailed measurements of what’s going on in the solar wind”.