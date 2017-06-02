Navy: 2 Sailors To Blame For Trash Washing Up On Beaches

Crews routinely melt and compress plastic waste aboard ships to save space, Brown said in the release, but these are meant to be kept aboard the ship until they can be disposed of ashore.

The U.S. Navy says two sailors throw compacted trash disks overboard a locally based ship. Brown said punishment hadn’t been determined for the sailors, who weren’t identified.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Cassandra Jones scrapes melted plastic waste from a plastics processing compress melt unit on board the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, March 3, 2011.

The Navy says appropriate action will be taken with regards to the sailors involved.

At least 40 of the disks, many of them broken and smelly, were found on beaches in Carova, the off-road community on the northernmost end of the Currituck Outer Banks.

One resident in the Outer Banks told 10 On Your Side last month that she collected 17 discs in Kill Devil Hills. Markings on the disks confirmed that they had originated from a Navy ship.

Throwing trash overboard violates Navy policy and environmental regulations. Ships are not supposed to dump plastic into the ocean.

On May 19 a Navy representatives traveled to the Outer Banks to take custody of the disks and to examine them.

The Navy later sent a notice to the fleet about proper refuse disposal, he said. You can help pay some of the cost by sponsoring a day on CRO for as little as $100 or by donating any amount you’re comfortable with.