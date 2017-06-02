The US Navy has accepted the delivery of its first $12.9bn Ford-class aircraft carrier, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), in Newport News, Virginia, following the successful completion of sea acceptance trials.

The Navy will formally commission the Ford later this summer.

The Gerald R. Ford is the largest aircraft carrier ever produced, with displacement of over 100,000 tons and a length of over 1,100 feet. The Navy originally expected her to join the fleet in March 2016.

Ford completed its acceptance trials on May 26, which were created to prove the carrier and its crew could effectively conduct operations at sea.

However, costs in the Ford program have stabilized in recent years, and the ship performed well in two recent rounds of sea trials, officials said.

Antonio’s not wrong about the ship’s design being a significant departure from the existing Nimitz-class.

“‘You going to goddamned steam, the digital costs hundreds of millions of dollars more money and it’s no good, ‘” Trump claimed he told Naval leaders in the interview. Further, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier generates three times the amount of electricity as previous classes and is created to rapidly add capabilities as new systems become available over the course of its projected 50-year service life. The aircraft carrier features a sophisticated Electromagnetic Launch System for launching aircraft, replacing older steam-driven systems, and will have a crew of over 5000. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs almost 37,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

According to the Navy, the newest supercarrier, which went $2 billion over budget and was delivered behind schedule, will be able to increase sortie rates by more than 30 percent when compared to its predecessors. The ship is almost 1,100 feet long with an expanded flight deck width of 256 feet, allowing it to hold more than 75 aircraft at a time.

Besides being the most advanced ship ever built, it’s also the most expensive: The final tally to build it came just shy of $13 billion.