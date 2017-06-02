Navy seal dies during Fleet Week demonstration in Jersey City

Thousands of spectators were watching the show when the tragedy occurred at Liberty State Park in Jersey City.

Four SEALs from the US Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, dropped out of a helicopter as part of the stunt, but one of the parachutes failed to open.

We have confirmed that a Navy SEAL killed during a parachuting incident was from Mesa County.

“He was an angel on earth and a role model who will be “painfully missed”, his family said in a statement released by the U.S. Navy”. We didn’t see him exit the same helicopter and apparently the chute did not deploy’. The reasons for the parachute malfunction are now being investigated.

According to CNN, the Coast Guard and the Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit assisted in bringing the SEAL to safety and rushing him to the hospital, but he would not survive.

CBS reported that the yellow parachute had somehow separated from the Seal and landed in a vehicle park a few blocks away.

Commander Jack Scorby of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, asked for the public’s prayers in a statement to ABC. He joined the special forces in 2010 and joined the Navy Parachute Team in March of past year.

Crowds had gathered at the park to enjoy Memorial Day weekend as well as the Fleet Week festivities.

“It was devastating. We felt awful”, she said. The Aug. 16, 2015, accident claimed the life of 32-year-old Master Sgt. Corey Hood, of Cincinnati.

The Leap Frogs have numerous performances scheduled throughout the rest of the year, according to their website. In June, they are scheduled to perform at Sail Boston 2017 and at Navy Week in Pittsburgh.