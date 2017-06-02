NBA 2K17 Predicts Epic NBA Finals And Winner

The defense has been a focal point throughout the 13-game winning streak considering the Warriors boast a league-best postseason defensive rating of 98.3, per NBA.com.

The NBA Finals begin this week with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors going head to head for the second year in a row to compete for the championship. It is what it is. “So definitely a lot of things we can correct and get better at”.

“But that’s what stands out”. Kyrie Irving has 17 points and Kevin Love has 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers. James won his first title in 2012 with Miami in a five-game series over Durant and the Thunder.

But the expected seven-game marathon between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers makes the winter trek and spring slumber well worth it, should it live up to its billing. “They got downhill, got to the spots where they wanted to go”, forward Kevin Love said. That’s huge for us. Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 20 (21 Pts). “We’re real tough to beat when he’s doing that”.

This will be star-studded affair with Golden State’s Kevin Durant joining the mix as one of seven 2016 All-Stars in the series. Lue tries to build on the terrific start to his coaching career by becoming just the second National Basketball Association coach to win titles in his first two seasons. The Warriors, after a Curry three-pointer put them up three with 2:05 to play, pulled slightly ahead to take a 35-30 lead after one.

“From the outside looking in, you think Draymond is a player that plays hard, is passionate about the game, is versatile and all this other stuff”. “I’m sure LeBron probably thinks he could play better, and you tip your hat off to KD”.

Durant punished Cleveland for leaving him free, taking the ball to the hoop for emphatic dunks as a man on a mission to deliver exactly what he came for: a championship.

The Cavs were actually successful in limiting the Warriors three-point game, holding them to just 10-for-30 from behind the arc but losing the turnover battle by such a large margin made this one nearly impossible to win for the CAvs.

When the Warriors imported Kevin Durant in the offseason after falling one game short of repeating as National Basketball Association champs, most observers across the sports landscape made them the favorites. For much of the time in between, Golden State was stuck in the murky space between contention and bottoming out and starting over.

The Cavaliers are led by forward LeBron James, who averaged 26.4 points per game during the regular season.

Green says he’s inherently emotional but is learning to channel it. “And I expect nothing less out of him, being the competitor that he is”. Stephen Curry added 28 points, 18 of which came from three.

Before the game, Warriors coach Mike Brown, who continued filling in for Steve Kerr who is battling back surgery complications, said there would be no surprises.

Durant’s Game One output tied his 2017 playoff high (Game Three of West semis vs. Utah) and marked his fourth 30+ game of the 2017 post-season. “So we’ll see. It worked pretty well in Game 4 of last series”. “You don’t get here without it”. “We’re going to enjoy what we do on the floor and going to be passionate about it and have each other’s backs when we’re out there, but every 48 minutes is a separate event”.