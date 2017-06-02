“NBA 2K17” Simulates the 2017 NBA Finals

He went to Duke Medical Center during the Jazz series to see a specialist and get a spinal fluid procedure, and he’s watched Warriors games from the locker room since then. There are, to put it mildly, no surprise guests at this dinner.

Green says he took lessons from what happened a year ago but is not haunted by it.

Yet that fact belies just how fragile is the hold on the championship trophy.

“But we are both better”.

“When Golden State was 73-9 (last year), they had a great year, but they didn’t win the National Basketball Association championship”, said Harper, who won five titles as a player, including three with Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off tomorrow night. At the podium after the game, Durant was asked about the staredown, and basically lied to all of us when he claimed not to remember the incident. On several occasions, we ran it by people in the game and found that it wasn’t as insane as we’d thought possible. Cleveland stumbled against the Western Conference, with a 16-14 SU and 11-18-1 ATS mark, going 16-14 Over/Under in those games. Duncan averaged 24.2 points, 17 rebounds, 5.3 blocks and 5.3 assists in the six games that it took to bring down the Nets, winning NBA Finals MVP. And Cleveland is still sticking tight to Steph Curry, not falling off to help or play passing lanes when he’s away from the ball and not afraid to run a big out at him, most notably Kevin Love.

Curry made a point to do everything necessary for Durant to make a smooth transition incorporating into the offense, even if that meant his own numbers were down a year after his second MVP and another record 402 3-pointers as Golden State topped the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ wins record going 73-9.

Of the two that picked the Cavs, one picked them in seven games, one picked them in six games.

“It wasn’t just the third quarter, it was the whole game“.

But what if he had made the Cavs pay for their outside attention?

Durant had been hearing it from RiRi all game, who was earlier shouting “Brick!” while KD shot some free throws.

Lately, Curry and Durant have engaged in intense shooting competitions to stay sharp and have a little fun at the same time as the Warriors wait once more. But Steve is so conscientious about the players – and you know the story line and all these other things – that he wants to make sure that he feels good enough to come back and do it on a full-time basis and not rock the boat with anyone or not cause a distraction from our team. He won’t be able to drive into the paint like he did against the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in 2015 while Stephen Curry was not himself after going to the disabled list twice last postseason.

The Cavs certainly don’t have time for any of this nonsense as they admire their 2016 championship rings.

The team James left had Mo Williams and Antawn Jamison tied for second in scoring average behind him. This marks the third consecutive year the Cavs and Warriors have faced each other in the finals (a first in National Basketball Association history), with both teams splitting the first two matchups.