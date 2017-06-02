NBA Finals 2017 Cavs at Warriors Game 1

This is not the start to Game 1 of the NBA Finals that Golden State wanted.

The Warriors had four consecutive dunks in one stretch of the first, Kevin Durant finished the period with 10 points and five assists, and Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer at the buzzer of the quarter gave the Warriors their biggest lead.

Game 2 in the series is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena with its deafening sellout crowd. But in Game 1, only one storyline mattered: These 2017 Finals might turn out to be Durant’s career-defining series, on his way to the first championship in his career.

Durant’s only other Finals ended at the hands of LeBron and Miami in 2012.

In his first year having bolted for the Bay, Durant averaged 25.1 points on a career-best 54 percent from the floor.

Durant had 23 points in the half, while James had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Warriors defence has been the best among playoff teams this year holding teams to 99.1 points per night. Thursday’s opening win did not wrap up the series, but it was a stark reminder of the challenge that awaits LeBron and his squad this time around.

The teams are meeting in the NBA Finals for an unprecedented third straight year.

While playing nearly 41 minutes a night through these playoffs, James is averaging 32.5 points a night, seven assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks, tops among all Cavs in each area.

You can, and many have, make the argument that the one-game suspension Draymond Green incurred with his team up 3-1 in last year’s Finals opened the door for the Cleveland Cavaliers comeback. At his State of the National Basketball Association press conference before the game, Silver noted he is in favor of changes in the draft lottery and minimum playing age, but said he is conflicted on the paucity of competitive games this postseason leading into the Finals.

Kevin Durant had a game-high 38 points and Curry scored 28, helping the Warriors record their 13th straight postseason win and grab the early edge in the best-of-seven series.

Cleveland and Golden State can now settle a great debate and that is which team has the biggest reason to complain about the finals they lost.

“What happened in the past in my mind doesn’t really count now unless we go out and finish the deal”, he said. The 2015 Cavs were not the more accomplished team, yet played tough.

The Cavaliers have some new major pieces with the second unit this season – Deron Williams and Kyle Korver, making the first Finals appearance of their careers. It went something like the Cavs were susceptible because they hadn’t played any defence at all in the second half of the season and there was no way they were going to be able to flip the switch come playoff time.

Not to the Cleveland Cavaliers – but to Shaquille O’Neal.

It all added up to an entertaining but not unexpected Game 1 result.

Love is just third on the team in scoring averaging 17.2 points through three rounds of the playoffs but has been a force on the boards where he is averaging a team-best 10.4 a night.

Channing Frye’s been excellent for the Cavs over the past two postseasons – shooting.548 from long-distance, tops in franchise history.

“This feels a lot like a year ago. That gives us a chance in any game”.

Kevin Durant dunks the ball during Game 1 at Oracle Arena.