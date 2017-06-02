NBA Finals 2017 Game 1: Cavaliers vs

With the Cavaliers hell bent on guarding the three point line, Durant, particularly in the first half, took full advantage in the paint hitting runners, converting lobs and hammering home far too many uncontested dunks at the rim for any Cleveland fans’ liking as the Warriors set the tone in a 113-91 win in Game 1.

Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving seemed to feel somewhat helpless when he said, “There is no way to simulate the Warriors offense”, per Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk.

LeBron James, seeking his fourth National Basketball Association title, led the scoring for the Cavs with 28 and Kyrie Irving managed 24 – but the defending champions were far from their best and suffered heavily with turnovers. He had six slams in the first half alone for the Warriors, who at 13-0 are already the first team to go this far in a postseason unblemished. The four turnovers by the Warriors tied the NBA Finals mark for fewest in a game done twice before last night by San Antonio in 2013 and Detroit in 2005.

Golden State’s offense made it pay on the other side with 113 points. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson combined to shoot a measly 6-of-28 from the field, and the Warriors as a whole shot a pedestrian 36.4 percent from three-point range.

Stephen Curry has also played well.

The likely result then would be a quick Cleveland exit, even if it is the defending champion.

Game 2 in the series is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena with its deafening sellout crowd.

“The most unfortunate part is that I can’t be with my kids right now”, James said.

He was a solid 10-for-18 in the first half, finishing up 13-for-25 for 38 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds.

Cavaliers: James’ 3-pointer in the third quarter moved him past Reggie Miller (320) for second place on the National Basketball Association postseason list, which is led by Ray Allen with 385.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to feel well enough to return to the bench but stayed behind the scenes in the locker room as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery almost two years ago.