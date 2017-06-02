NBA Finals Game 1: Warriors lead 60-52 at the half

Brown, who once coached James with the Cavaliers, has emphasized perseverance when dealing with James, especially since Kevin Durant will be dealing with him much of the time. There were some who felt that LeBron James would actually be the coach and that Lue would be a ﬁgurehead.

Golden State took the first series between these two teams in 2015, when they won in six games.

After and eventful offseason which saw the Warriors add a former MVP in Kevin Durant, the Warriors have entered this Finals prohibitive favorites to defeat the Cavs. Last year, the Cav’s were down in the series by 3-1, and they did the impossible by winning 3 straight games to win the NBA Championship.

With Golden State having added star forward Kevin Durant and boasting a healthy lineup, many analysts expect the Warriors to win the series in five or six games – denying ABC and corporate sibling ESPN, which produces the broadcaster’s National Basketball Association telecasts, a ratings-driving seventh game.

Not that anyone expected any different. “This city deserved it and we gave it to them”. My own opinion of Durant is that he does not know how to ﬁght, and that he has a strong desire to get along with all of his teammates.

This matchup has seemed ordained since James walked off the court in Oakland last June, having delivered his native northeast OH its first major team championship since 1964.

But wait, there was more that James lamented. “If I don’t play up to my standards, then that’s what – that’s when I get upset”. “I was just – I don’t know. My only motivation is to be able to compete for a championship every single year”.

The Warriors, who set an National Basketball Association regular-season record for wins last season, had the league’s best record this season and have yet to lose in 13 games this postseason. So, they’re playing good basketball. That’s what you want.

Durant replaces Harrison Barnes, whose offensive struggles played a big role in the Warriors’ failure to repeat as champions in 2016.

Durant is shooting 89 of 160 (55.6 percent) so far in the playoffs, connecting on at least half his shots in each of his past six games. “So with how the finals went down past year if I were in his shoes, I’d want the same thing”.

Update: The Warriors have gotten the best of the Cavs in the first half. “That’s kind of how I look at it”.

At the end of one, it was 35-30 Golden State, with the game at a pace that better suited the Warriors’ style.

“We’ve had a great season to this point, a great playoff run”. Golden State established a theme early: they were going to get to the basket one way or another. Assists-Cleveland 15 (James 8), Golden State 31 (Curry 10).

“K.D.”, he said, referring to Durant.

The sleeve didn’t feel right, but Curry joked of his arm wear, “As a little kid I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson and that was the only way I could really come close“. “Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”.

Unsurprisingly, the Warriors are favored in the first game of the series. Warriors vs Cavs live streaming, 2017 NBA Finals live streaming and NBA Finals Game 1 live streaming info follows.