NBA Finals Game 1: Warriors vs. Cavs GameThread

He may not be out there long if the Warriors decide they need more mobility against Thompson, who is almost averaging a double-double and shooting 60 percent while creating plenty of extra possessions with his offensive rebounding for the Cavaliers.

For Warriors forward David West, it was the 1989 NBA Finals, the Lakers falling to the Bad Boy Pistons when Magic Johnson came up limp with a hamstring injury.

Not that anyone expected any different.

“You use different things as fuel and motivation, but in some ways, it nearly has to be the right thing because so much is fluff and stupid, for lack of a better word, but I think both teams have a lot to prove, and it’s going to be a really hard-fought matchup”.

I am glad that we enter this series with both teams at full strength, minus Head Coach Steve Kerr of course.

“It speaks to our culture, but more it’s about Ian’s hard work and his confidence in himself to take advantage of his opportunity”.

This matchup has seemed ordained since James walked off the court in Oakland last June, having delivered his native northeast OH its first major team championship since 1964.

Pregame.com also notes the wise guys in Vegas are heavy on the Warriors, while the betting public is heavy on the Cavs – natural given the payout gap combined with a perception of relative equality between the two teams.

“I wasn’t surprised at anything”, James said.

Durant laughed and replied, “Yeah, I won’t get into that”. In the end, I believe the addition of Durant will be too much for the Cavs.

He was also one win away from returning to the Finals previous year with Oklahoma City but they squandered a 3-1 series lead to Golden State, the team he joined a little over a month later. Last year, Stephen Curry was not 100%, Draymond Green was suspended for a big Game 5, and LeBron and Kyrie took over. You might say they represent the Ali-Frazier of the National Basketball Association. “Them coming off the championship and being able to be in position to win – everybody doesn’t get the same opportunity”.

If you want to stream all of the NBA Finals 2017 games anywhere using your smartphone, tablet or any mobile device running on iOS or Android, here’s the best and easiest way to do so.

JVG predicts that the Dubs-currently in the Finals for the third straight time-will be in the title round eight-to-ten consecutive years.

The Warriors, meanwhile, committed just four, tying the record for the fewest in a Finals game. The Cavs’ will have essentially the same team that they had past year. The odds this year are the longest he has faced since 2007, when Cleveland was swept by San Antonio for the title.

The Warriors point guard has faced off against LeBron James countless times. “I wouldn’t do my teammates any good if I wasn’t just enjoying the moment”.

The ease with which the Warriors and Cavs glided through the National Basketball Association playoffs gave us way too much time to parse the meaning of this series. He is two three-pointers shy of passing Reggie Miller (320 3FGM) for 2nd place on the NBA’s playoff three-pointers made list. “When he’s going, he makes their team a lot better”. Steph is healthier this time and Golden State’s defense will be the deciding factor in a close one.

“I’ve had a week off”, Thompson said. “I don’t feel like we’re underdogs”. “Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”. Across ABC, TNT, ESPN and NBA TV, playoff games averaged 3.8 million. If not, Brown, who replaced him midway through the first round, faces the team he led to the 2007 NBA Finals. The lapses were mostly glossed over as the Cavs streaked through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This series also features 11 players who have been named All-Stars in their careers, including seven this year.

