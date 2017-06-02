NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors flex its muscles Game 1

Beaten previous year by Cleveland’s historic comeback, the Warriors will try to avenge that defeat and get back on top when they face the Cavaliers again, the first time two teams have met three straight times in the NBA Finals. The 9 – 11:40 PM ET Oakland-set game went on to snare a 7.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 19.2 million viewers, making it the most watched NBA Finals opener ever on the Disney-owned network. It meant he didn’t get to pad his already illustrious playoff record of 22-3 when he scores 30 points or more, something I brought up as he walked through the Oracle Arena hallways long after the game. It is what it is. The New York Giants got the best of the New York Yankees in back-to-back seasons, winning the World Series in 1921 and 1922.

“But that’s what stands out”.

But the wheels came off quickly for the visiting Cavaliers in the second half, with Durant sinking a three-pointer and Warriors center Zaza Pachulia hitting a lay-up on their way to a 10-0 run.

Durant, in his first NBA Finals for the Warriors, drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again, while also posting eight rebounds and eight assists in addition to his points haul.

Durant contributed 38 points and Curry added 28 for the game, with the Warriors having effectively confirmed the result by the end of the third quarter when they held a commanding 21-point lead. “Going into Game 2 we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end”.

The teams are back at the Oracle Arena again on Sunday for the second match in the series, before the action heads to OH for two games. To have a game like that when he’s playing that way, it’s tough to beat.

Ahead of this year’s series, Curry says he has some swelling in his right elbow and will probably wear a shooting sleeve.

“I don’t even remember that”, Durant said. “Are you kidding me?” “I wouldn’t do my teammates any good if I wasn’t just enjoying the moment”.

The Cavs’ transition defense was poor all night, as evidenced by Kyrie Irving simply sliding out of Durant’s way near half-court. The first meeting the Warriors won, last year the Cavs took it, so this year each team is going for best two out of three.

The Cavaliers also turned the ball over four more times, giving them 16 to that point of the game. But just because Golden State has a handsome offense doesn’t mean they aren’t also a strong defensive club.

James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists a day after dealing with bigotry far away from basketball.

“Kevin’s a competitor”, Green said.

“That’s really what it comes down to: He’s healthy”, Warriors backup guard Shaun Livingston said. “And I expect nothing less out of him, being the competitor that he is”.

Lue is correct in saying the Cavs can play better in Game 2 and give themselves a better chance to hang with the Warriors.

Now in their unparalleled third NBA Finals match-up in a row with the Warriors coming out on top of the Cavs in Game 1 for the third time, Thursday’s early ratings dipped a mere 5% from the record breaking Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals.