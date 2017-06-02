NDP, Greens deliver power-sharing deal to lieutenant governor

“I’d be surprised if it lasts more than 18 months”. In exchange for support to form a government, the NDP agreed to push ahead on about a dozen issues dear to the Greens, ranging from electoral reform to public transit.

On Wednesday, Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver delivered signed copies of their four-year agreement to the residence of Lt. -Gov.

Darcy said she is incredibly excited about the opportunity of working with the Greens to “transform politics” in B.C. Although she loves the advocacy and community aspects of being New Westminster’s MLA, she said she isn’t a fan of “the confrontational stuff” in the house, where every idea from the Opposition is rejected, even if it’s one the government agrees with, and no private members bills get debated. But this 41st Legislature is particularly unstable, with 43 Liberal MLAs opposite 44 New Democratic and Green MLAs.

Some of the news outlets that breathlessly covered the recent B.C. election as if it was a sporting event had trouble digesting the final score.

Corporate and union donations would be banned, and limits placed on individual contributions to political parties.

The party says it has long suffered from would-be supporters voting for parties they see as more likely to hold power.

There are also promises to create more affordable housing, reshape the provincial economy to reflect the development of the technology sector and bring in an essential drugs program to reduce the costs of prescription medication.

The B.C. Liberals – who have governed the province since 2001 – saw their majority reduced to 43 seats, one short of fifth straight majority.

That same political will is going to be necessary to maintain consensus over the four years of the agreement, said Ruff, a professor emeritus at the University of Victoria.

The Greens also put water in their wine on carbon taxes, a signature issue not mentioned by climate researcher Weaver as he set his conditions for supporting another party.

From the Green standpoint, however, that just isn’t the case.

Both parties made concessions to get the deal signed, but the document has a “distinctive Green tinge”, he added.

The agreement with the NDP and Greens also calls for the referral of the Site C hydro dam project to the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine economic viability, which Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien noted could put major contracts with construction and services providers at risk.

During the tense two weeks that followed election day, the possibility of a slim B.C. Liberal majority thanks to Courtenay-Comox kept all sides from making any serious commitments. “No matter the outcome when the Legislature meets, I was elected to serve the people of Columbia River-Revelstoke as best I can, and that is exactly what I will continue doing”.

“Their biggest challenge is going to be just retaining the support of the legislature”.

The expected fall of the B.C. Liberal government won’t close the door on ride-hailing companies, although how such businesses will operate under an NDP administration remains unclear.