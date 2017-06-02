Need for Speed Payback revealed, launching this November

Developed by Ghost Games, the studio formed by ex-Criterion staffers who developed Need for Speed Rivals and 2015’s Need for Speed reboot, Payback will launch on 10th November for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

“Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, players will drive as three distinct characters reunited by a quest for vengeance against The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops”, reads an EA statement. In this corrupt gambler’s paradise, the stakes are high and the House always wins.

Although the last game was a fairly straightforward street racer, Payback seems to be taking a sensible amount of inspiration from the Fast and the Furious – with a promise of “intense heist missions, high stakes vehicle battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw-dropping set pieces”.

According to the press release, there will be a focus on customisation letting you “truly craft a personalised and unique ride, or spend hours finding and tuning an abandoned derelict into a supercar”.

As is increasingly the case with Need For Speed games, there will be a narrative involved, which promises to be “gripping” and full of betrayal and revenge.

There is a new Need for Speed game on the horizon, and as little as we know about it, EA has been teasing it a lot lately. These are a Nissan 350Z (2008), a ’67 Chevy Camaro SS, a ’69 Dodge Charger, a Ford F-150 Raptor, and a VW Golf GTI (2016, sadly).

EA has confirmed that pre-order customers will receive the Need for Speed Payback Platinum Car Pack.

This includes five customised vehicles with exclusive platinum blue tire smoke.

There’s also the usual complication of when you can actually start playing the game, with those who buy the Deluxe Edition getting three days of early access from November 7.