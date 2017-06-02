Netanyahu says he hopes Trump visit will be ‘milestone’ for peace

“Trump understands the connection between Jews and Jerusalem and that peace will not be achieved by creating a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel“, hard-line Israeli minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli army radio Wednesday.

The president’s flight from Riyadh to Tel Aviv on Monday was believed to be the first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Unlike any of his presidential predecessors, Trump’s first trip was to the Middle East, where he met with leaders in Israel and Saudi Arabia, before he headed to Vatican City, Brussels for a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit, followed by a G-7 meeting in Sicily.

“I urge you, Prime Minister, not to miss the opportunity”, Herzog said. “He wants peace”, he said.

Trump made it relatively easy for his hosts to agree with him by demanding little during the visit.

“We all know that”. By refusing to discuss the nature of a future solution to the conflict, its general contours, and the key preconditions for entering negotiations, Trump kept both sides content – at least until he gets down to real dealmaking. “But with determination, compromise and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal”.

While Trump has spoken frequently in the months since he took office about his desire to achieve what he has dubbed the “ultimate deal”, he has not fleshed out any strategy his administration might have towards achieving it.

He also faces mounting difficulties at home, where he is struggling to contain a scandal after firing James Comey as FBI director two weeks ago, and a widening investigation into his administration’s connections to Russian Federation.

Trump, for his part, stressed the need to forge a historic peace deal, without mentioning any reference to the two-state solution or to an independent Palestinian state.

In a country where symbolism is so important, President Donald Trump made a number of important gestures during his visit to the Holy Land this week, leaving Israelis elated and Palestinians disappointed.

The US president dedicated less than an hour to meet with Abbas in Bethlehem, during a two-day visit to Israel.

But Brom and Shapiro agreed that Trump’s domestic situation does not affect his clout with Israel and the Palestinians.

Hardly anyone, except the Israelis of course, sees the Arab or the Palestinian terms for the envisaged settlement unreasonable, let alone excessive.

Next stop on President Trump’s foreign trip: Israel.

And indeed, the settlement issue, which dominated Israeli-American relations under President Obama, was totally absent from Trump’s visit to Israel. As always, Greenblatt will likely be closely accompanied and advised by his new friend MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Camps), who has been guiding the Trump emissary through the labyrinth of Israeli and PA politics.

Phased over a 10-year period, U.S. administration officials say it is the biggest single arms deal in American history. The biggest hurdle he has to cross is, who does the territory of Old Jerusalem belong to? The global community doesn’t recognize Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem and Palestinians regard it as the future capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Trump’s visit to Jerusalem has been laden with religious symbolism.

David Rubin, a former mayor of the Israeli city of Shiloh, says he was struck by Trump’s kind feelings for Israel and he says most Israelis sensed that kindness, too.

He also commended the president for Trump’s speech on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, where he called for Muslim nations to form a new coalition to defeat extremism.

“Three days ago, the USA added another $75 million to the aid package”, Netanyahu said on Wednesday, without giving a timeframe for the money’s arrival.

“The Saudi initiative includes a demand for full Israeli withdrawal to the pre-1967 borders and the absorption of millions of Palestinian” refugees” into Israel.

President Trump speaks at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on May 23.