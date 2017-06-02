Netanyahu says US Embassy decision delays peace

Trump avoided a step that threatened to inflame tensions across the Middle East and undermine a push for peace before it even started.

White House officials cautioned that this is a postponement and Trump still intends to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Although Trump’s move keeps the embassy in Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future, the White House said the president wasn’t abandoning his repeated pledge to move it. Press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was merely delaying the move while the administration tries to advance a new peace process. As president, Trump has proceeded cautiously, hoping to preserve his ability to serve as an effective mediator for one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

Israel has claimed the entire, undivided city of Jerusalem as its capital after taking control of its eastern portion of the city in the Six-Day War of 1967.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman, termed the decision as “a reflection of the USA administration’s keenness to make peace and build bridges of trust with partners”. Intelligence Minister Yuval Steinitz, a senior member of government, accused Trump of “a surrender” to pressure from Arab and Muslim nations.

Steinitz tells Israel’s Army Radio station: “I think the time has come to put an end to this farce”.

Palestinian leaders cheered the move and said it improved the atmosphere for future negotiations by demonstrating Trump’s seriousness about the process.

The Palestinians are praising President Donald Trump’s decision not to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, saying it strengthens the chances of peace.

On the campaign trail, Trump’s pro-Israel rhetoric raised expectations that he would act quickly to move the embassy.

The waiver was due to expire June 1.No Israeli government, including Netanyahu’s, has wished to create conflict with the U.S.by insisting on the embassy move, says leading Israeli columnist Nahum Barnea.Zomlot says: “We are ready to start the consultation process with the United States of America administration”.Spicer says the six-month waiver Trump signed Thursday shouldn’t be considered a retreat from Trump’s “strong support for Israel” and for the alliance between the US and Israel.Despite the disappointment, the statement indicated Israel appreciates Trump’s friendship and his commitment to moving the embassy to Jerusalem in the future. But the president can waive the law if asserting that a waiver is in US national security interests.

“For all the rhetorical flourishes, the president is conducting a very traditional approach to Arab-Israeli peacemaking”, said Robert Satloff, who runs the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Both sides stake claims. He also renewed Abbas’s commitment to reaching “a peaceful, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue” with the support of Trump.

Moving the embassy would likely indicate a change in USA policy toward recognizing Israel’s claim to a united Jerusalem.

Jerusalem police were on high alert for the first Friday prayers of the month-long Muslim holiday of Ramadan, as thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza poured into the capital to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound at the city’s Temple Mount. It appears Trump is also going down this path, as the New York Times reports the president signed a new waiver Thursday.

Today, Gilboa says, the average Israeli is more interested in the US finally allowing Israelis to travel to the USA visa-free – so they won’t have to go through arduous visa questioning at the US embassy, no matter which Israeli city it’s located in.

To circumvent the 1995 law requiring the embassy to relocate to Jerusalem, each US president since Bill Clinton has signed a waiver every six months to keep the embassy in Tel Aviv.