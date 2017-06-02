Nevada Finally Sees eSports Bill Turned into Law

Gaming regulators of the state already allowed eSports wagering to take place but the bill formalizes the activity under state law.

“By adding “other events”, we are able to capture events like esports and the World Series of Poker”, sponsoring senator Becky Harris of the Nevada 9th District told ESPN.

Brian Sandoval (R) has signed three energy-related measures into law, including bills aimed at boosting battery storage resources and electric vehicles in the state. Along with eSports tournaments, the legislation will also allow for betting on award shows, like the Grammys and the Oscars.

The bill will take effect from 1 July.

The governor also signed Senate Bill 314, which makes changes to the siting of wind turbines to ensure uniformity of standards.

Under the new law, the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC) may issue licenses permitting establishments to conduct a parimutuel system of wagering, including off-track parimutuel wagering, and may adopt, amend and repeal regulations relating to the conduct of such wagering. The law will now open new lines for other competitions not classified under the traditional Nevada sporting events and dog racing law. The Commission will also have the ability to require a licensee to submit fingerprints and information in regards to their character, habits, etc. The Downtown Grand esports lounge offered wagering on esports events for the first time in the United States in 2016, with support from the Gaming Control Board.

Of course, Las Vegas has no shortage of dedicated esports locales. Do you think that gambling will help the interest and growth of eSports? While there is no exact mention of esports in the amendment, it does fall under the new wording.

As the world of esports continues to grow, so too does the appeal of esports gambling. The 300,000-square-foot space that formerly housed the LAX nightclub will be transformed into a multi-level arena with top quality production studios and an LED wall behind the stage.