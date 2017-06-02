New BMW M8 sounds like it wants to FIGHT

Using the concept seen in Italy, designer Aksyonov Nikita came out with a new rendering showing the world what the BMW M8 could look like when the time comes.

We recently showed to you a number of intriguing renderings that previewed the upcoming BMW M8 in production-spec but in all likelihood, those renderings were a little optimistic.

BMW M boss, Frank van Meel, promises a auto with greater performance ability and dynamic dexterity than its standard sibling. “The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility”.

According to the automaker, the development of the standard 8 Series Coupe will happen concurrently with the M8. We can’t reveal any pictures yet, but I can promise you that the BMW M8 GTE will look spectacular. The pipework is quite clearly hooked up to a V8 of some description, perhaps a motor related to BMW’s tried-and-tested 4.4-litre twin-turbo unit. The vehicle is also expected to have an eight-speed automatic transmission and the new M xDrive all-wheel drive system. In 1990 the German auto maker produced a one-off prototype of the 8-Series fitted with a naturally-aspirated 6.0-litre V12 engine from the McLaren F1 supercar, though despite considerations to launch it with M8 badges it never made it into production.

BMW has confirmed that it will be making a hot version of its upcoming 8 Series coupe, and will indeed be called the BMW M8.

This prototype BMW M8 wearing its camo wrap was unveiled at last weekend’s Nürburgring 24hr race, where it formed part of a wider BMW M display.

“The BMW M8 GTE development programme for our Le Mans comeback is in full swing”, said BMW Motorsport director Jens Marquardt.