New bodycam video shows first-responder viewpoint on Orlando nightclub shooting

Hours of bodycam footage of the immediate aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida have been released almost one year after the deadly event.

In the footage, we see officers first arrive at the club, not knowing exactly what was going on as they tried to tend to the injured and terrified patrons.

Forty-nine patrons were killed during the massacre on June 12, 2016, and dozens more were injured in the worst mass shooting in modern USA history.

“I pledge my allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on behalf of the Islamic State”.

“Lord Jesus, watch over me”, he said. “We probably got about 20 gunshot victims”, he says.

As the call came in on June 12, officers could not get to the Pulse nightclub fast enough.

“I want to let you know I’m in Orlando and I did the shooting“, he said. “Come here! Let me see your hands!”

In all, the Sentinel reports there are some 15 hours of footage from three police departments that responded to the shooting.

Victims screamed and cried out for help in the bathroom, as officers commanded Mateen to come out with his hands up.

After helping bloodied victims get to safety, Belle Isle Police Officer Brandon Cornwell is inside the club prepared to confront the gunman, body camera footage shows.

The attack was carried out by 29-year-old Omar Mateen, who was shot and killed by Orlando Police after a three-hour standoff.

Comey said Mateen admitted making some of the comments but said he was lashing out at co-workers who bullied him because of his Muslim background.

The center counseled numerous survivors after the shooting, in which 49 people were killed and dozens injured.