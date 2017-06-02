New Hampshire House passes fetal homicide bill

The House and Senate passed competing measures in 2015 but could not reach a compromise.

Mr. Sununu is expected to sign the bill within the next two weeks, the governor’s office told WMUR.

“The fetal homicide bill is about justice for women”.

Mr. Sununu, a Republican, said earlier this month that he plans to approve the measure, House Bill 640, and applauded the state legislature for passing what he called “common sense marijuana reform”.

An amendment to the bill was presented before SB66, calling for enhanced penalties when a fetus is involved in a crime, but would not treat the fetus as a separate person. That amendment failed, 192-162. Then-Gov. John Lynch vetoed a similar bill in 2012. Frank Sapareto, R- Derry, warned “We’re not going to get the whole pie”.

Sununu praised the House for moving the bill forward.

The bill approved by the House on Thursday would provide an additional $1,100 per student in districts that adopt full-day programs paid for via lottery revenues. Someone can be charged with a misdemeanor, if they are found with marijuana for a fourth time within three years. According to the report, Griffin’s mother, Ashlyn Rideout, was seven months pregnant with him when the accident, caused by a driver who ran a stop sign, led to her son’s death.

Ashley Rideout’s father, former Lancaster state Rep. Leon Rideout, who has fought for the legislation for years, watched from the gallery as the votes took place.

Though the bill exempts abortions or any act committed by a pregnant woman, opponents say the bill threatens women’s rights.

“We must tread carefully in this arena”, said Chandley, who described the 20-week provision as “arbitrary with no scientific or legal basis”.