New survey predicts huge Tory losses and hung Parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party risks falling short of winning an overall majority of seats in parliament in a national election on 8 June, according to research by polling firm YouGov.

In the strongest signal yet that the election is much closer than previously thought, Ms May’s lead has collapsed from 24 points since she surprised both rivals and financial markets on April 18 by calling the election, YouGov data showed.

The opposition Labour Party could win 257 seats, up from 232 seats in 2015, YouGov said.

The projections show that she could even have 16 seats less than she needs for a majority, thus meaning that a coalition government would be needed to rule.

May surprised nearly everyone in April when she called the snap election, saying she wanted to strengthen her hand for negotiations with the rest of the European Union about Britain’s exit from the bloc.

That fall came as the poll lead narrowed in the wake of a climbdown over controversial plans to make some elderly people pay a greater share over their care costs.

Despite ruling out a snap election when she took over, Mrs May announced the vote in the hope that she can capitalise on internal divisions within the Labour Party and bolster the Conservative’s majority in the House of Commons.

YouGov chief executive Stephan Shakespeare said the data could change dramatically between now and June 8.

Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader, who suffered a disastrous result in the 2015 election despite predictions of a hung Parliament, replied to the research on Twitter, saying: “The pollsters have been off my Christmas card since 2015 #justsaying”.

Theresa May’s Conservative Party was up until a few weeks ago expected to bag a sound majority, but the lead has shrunk significantly in recent weeks.

YouGov, using a technique called “Multilevel Regression and Post-stratification”, uses a range of factors including demographics, past elections and voter profiles to build a model which can come up with an estimate of how the vote will be split in individual constituencies.

Other projections suggested May would win soundly.

Betting markets give a more than 80-percent probability of May winning an overall majority, though they were wrong ahead of the unexpected Brexit result in the June 23 referendum previous year. In England, there are two major political parties: the Conservatives and the Labour.