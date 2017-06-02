New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

The firm owned 301,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. (NYCB) stock price has gone down by -2.49% over the last 20 trading days, and its price is -26.92% below the 52-week high.

11/02/2015 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. The stock ended last trade at $12.92 a share and the price is up more than -18.79% so far this year. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 59,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,086,000.

Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. The analysts estimated mean EPS at 0.22 while the high and low EPS estimate stand at 0.26 and 0.2 respectively. In contrast, the average volume was 4.71 million shares. (NYCB) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 13.12 while the company’s industry has 17.88 P/E and the sector P/E is 20.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) may be overvalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that New York Community Bancorp Inc. For the outlook of the current financial quarter, Analysts think the firm will post 0.20 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

The company has mean EPS estimate of 0.22 reported by 15 number of analyst for the quarter ending Current Qtr.(Jun2017).

During the latest trading session New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

For a profitability analysis, According to the past 5 years report, the company on average reported -43.40% year-over-year EPS growth and sales growth was recorded at 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is now covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE NYCB) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. FBR & Co cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

01/28/2016 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at RBC Capital. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 3.10 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

09/10/2015 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks).